Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman stabbed at surgery center in Missouri

Police looking for suspect
Police looking for suspect(KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - The Mercy Surgery Center was placed on lockdown Friday after a woman was stabbed in a stairwell.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Friday, KYTV reported.

Mercy’s Sony Kullmann says the woman is an employee. And police say she was in a relationship with the man believed responsible.

He left the scene and remains at large. Police don’t believe the victim’s injuries to be life-threatening.

Mercy’s nearby main hospital was also put on lockdown but has reopened.

The surgery center remains closed, and patients who are scheduled to be in the building will either be rescheduled or sent elsewhere, the company said in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested on multiple felony charges including attempted murder
Columbus man arrested on multiple felony charges including attempted murder
Family mourns loss of pregnant mother fatally shot in Troup County
17-year-old Markeivious Reviere
Suspect arrested in Joyner Dr. murder in Columbus
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested in homicide of pregnant woman, unborn child in Troup Co.
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested in homicide of pregnant woman, unborn child in Troup Co.
Columbus man arrested after stolen gun, drugs found during traffic stop
Columbus man arrested after stolen gun, drugs found during traffic stop

Latest News

Man dead following shooting on Baker Plaza Dr. in Columbus
Man dead following shooting on Baker Plaza Dr. in Columbus
The family of a missing woman who was later found dead released video of the suspect being...
Family of missing Fla. woman found dead blasts police response; video shows encounter with suspect
Leilani Lutali, foreground, and Jaimee Fougner pose for a photo, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 in...
Colorado hospital denies unvaccinated patient a kidney transplant
Woman charged in FBC Montgomery arson.
Feds charge woman in FBC Montgomery arson