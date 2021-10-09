Abundant Sunshine for the Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Once the fog around the valley lifts early this morning, we will see abundant sunshine around for the weekend as highs climb to the mid-80s! The good news is that drier air is already filtering into the valley and will continue to do so throughout the weekend. As high pressure builds nearby, we are finally settling into a much more settled weather pattern for the weekend and the work week! Low humidity will stick around the valley as this calmer air mass stays in place with cool mornings, lots of sunshine, and warmer afternoons. Humidity wise, we will be feeling fall-like, but temperature wise, not so much. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s through the end of next week, but on Thursday we will start to see more clouds building in which will cool us off just a touch. As of now, we are keeping our eye out for hints of a stronger cold front moving through by next weekend which could bring a much cooler and more dry “fall-like” air mass back into the forecast.

