Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CPD participates in ‘Faith & Blue’ bike ride

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the wake of increased violence in the Fountain City, local police are teaming up with faith-based organizations for a few days of events.

As part of national ‘Faith and Blue’ weekend, officers with the Columbus Police Department completed a 6.4 mile bike ride with local faith leaders, starting at the public safety building.

Police say they want to build bridges and break down biases through activities and outreach efforts. The goal through ‘Faith & Blue’, according to officials, is to develop stronger relationships between law enforcement and the community through faith-based organizations.

‘’Well, ‘Faith & Blue Weekend’ is an awesome opportunity for law enforcement and our faith-based organizations to come together and work towards solving issues as it relates to various issues that may take place in our city, said Freddie Blackmon, Columbus police chief.

Chief Blackmon, who joined in on Friday night’s bike ride along with Columbus’ mayor, says he hopes to make this an annual event.

Organizers for ‘Faith & Blue’ say communities are safer when residents and law enforcement can relate to each other with shared values, hopes, and dreams.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Zachery mug
Former Auburn football player, Randolph Co. School District employee arrested for sex acts with student
Man dead following shooting on Baker Plaza Dr. in Columbus
Man dead following shooting on Baker Plaza Dr. in Columbus
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested in homicide of pregnant woman, unborn child in Troup Co.
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested in homicide of pregnant woman, unborn child in Troup Co.
Third arrest made in June double homicide at Wilson Apartments
Third arrest made in June double homicide at Wilson Apartments

Latest News

Masters of Soul perform at Phenix City’s Art Park
18th annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon held in Columbus
18th annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon held in Columbus
Fellowship breakfast held to kick off Faith and Blue Weekend
Fellowship breakfast held to kick off Faith and Blue Weekend
West Central Health District hosts drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic
West Central Health District hosts drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic