CPD participates in ‘Faith & Blue’ bike ride

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In the wake of increased violence in the Fountain City, local police are teaming up with faith-based organizations for a few days of events.

As part of national ‘Faith and Blue’ weekend, officers with the Columbus Police Department completed a 6.4 mile bike ride with local faith leaders, starting at the public safety building.

Police say they want to build bridges and break down biases through activities and outreach efforts. The goal through ‘Faith & Blue’, according to officials, is to develop stronger relationships between law enforcement and the community through faith-based organizations.

‘’Well, ‘Faith & Blue Weekend’ is an awesome opportunity for law enforcement and our faith-based organizations to come together and work towards solving issues as it relates to various issues that may take place in our city, said Freddie Blackmon, Columbus police chief.

Chief Blackmon, who joined in on Friday night’s bike ride along with Columbus’ mayor, says he hopes to make this an annual event.

Organizers for ‘Faith & Blue’ say communities are safer when residents and law enforcement can relate to each other with shared values, hopes, and dreams.

