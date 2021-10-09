Death of 3-month-old baby in Columbus ruled a homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The death of a 3-month-old baby back in March has been ruled a homicide, Muscogee County coroner confirms.

On March 30, 3-month-old Jamier Roberts was pronounced dead at Piedmont Pediatric Emergency Room at 12 a.m.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed, following the results of GBI autopsy, Roberts died of blunt impact injuries to the head and head trauma inflicted by others.

This is the 57th homicide in Columbus this year.

