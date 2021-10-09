Farmville Road, North College Street roundabout opens in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - After several months of construction, traffic is now flowing on a new roundabout in Auburn.

The new roundabout is at the intersection of Alabama Highway 147 (Farmville Road) and Lee Road 72 (North College Street). Drivers have had to take detours near this intersection since it closed for construction in February.

Officials say roundabouts reduce serious injury and loss of life crashes as well as traffic congestion. The Federal Highway Administration and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says roundabouts typically achieve a 37% reduction in all crashes and a 75% reduction in injury collisions.

(Source: City of Auburn)

Auburn city officials have offered the following tips for roundabout use:

Slow down when approaching a roundabout

Yield to pedestrians and bicyclists

Yield to circulating traffic when entering

Use turn signal to indicate intent to exit

The City of Auburn says it thanks everyone for their patience as the Alabama Department of Transportation worked to install the roundabout and create a safer and more efficient way to navigate this intersection.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.