Kroger reducing hours at east Alabama, west Georgia stores

Kroger's Opelika location at 2460 Enterprise Drive.
Kroger's Opelika location at 2460 Enterprise Drive.(Source: Google Street View)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re a late night shopper, there will soon be fewer options for groceries in east Alabama and west Georgia.

Kroger has announced a change in operating hours at its area stores.

Starting Sunday, October 10, the following stores will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily:

  • Auburn - 300 North Dean Road
  • Opelika - 2460 Enterprise Drive
  • Lanett - 1401 S Gilmer Avenue
  • LaGrange - 203 Commerce Avenue Suite A

Currently, the Auburn location is the only Kroger location with 24-hour operations.

“The new hours will provide additional time for our associates to clean and sanitize stores in keeping with our COVID-19 protocols, as well as to organize and replenish shelves,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.

The grocery chain said this change does not include its pharmacies and fuel centers.

