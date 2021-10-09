Business Break
Masters of Soul perform at Phenix City’s Art Park

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Friday night, Masters of Soul hosted a celebration of the legendary songs and performers that defined Motown and soul music. The free event was held at Art Park in Phenix City.

The 90-minute show featured stylishly costumed, fully-choreographed performances of both male and female groups backed by a live band. For many, Masters of Soul is the ultimate stroll down memory lane.

Attendees of the event say Friday night was a perfect choice to be outdoors.

“It feels good to be out tonight to hang with your family and friends and the weather is good,” said Latrisha Caldwell. “I’m glad it’s not raining. It’s good to have something in the community which helps business locally, which is even better have a good time with each other”

For younger generations, the show offered an opportunity to experience an era in our country’s history that produced many of the greatest music acts ever recorded.

