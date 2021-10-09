Mother of Akeila Ware speaks out after announcement of arrest in murder investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities announced Friday they arrested the man who they say was the father of the victim’s unborn child. The suspect, a married soldier who was stationed at Fort Bragg.

Alonzo Dargan Jr. reportedly shot 28-year old Akeila Ware in her vehicle as she frantically tried to get away while driving down Highway 18 in Lagrange.

“It’s been awful, it’s just been like a dream, like a blur,” said Twila Ware, the mother of the 28-year-old. “Whatever it was that was going through his mind, to take her life, it wasn’t worth it. He could have just walked away. She set goals and she achieved goals. She just had her whole life ahead of her.”

Ware says her daughter was a nurse with plans of going back to school, buying a house, and moving to Columbus. Now the grandmother to Ware’s five children, says she’s trying to pick up the pieces and cope with the loss of the daughter that was ripped from this world.

Police say the suspect, Alonzo Dargan Jr. was the father of Akelia Ware’s unborn son. Police say the 30-year-old soldier was stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

According to police, the 30-year-old trailed Ware’s vehicle on Highway 18 in Troup County, while firing multiple rounds into the car until he finally ran the mother, who was 33-weeks pregnant, off the road.

It was later determined from the evidence on scene, Dargan drove a silver 2000 Nissan Altima and was in Troup County at the time of the incident. Police located him at Fort Bragg Army installation in North Carolina and he was taken into custody.

“We got a call for what we thought would be a simple automobile accident, it turned out to be a murder,” said Troup County Sherriff James Woodruff.

“From what we have gathered, they were in a relationship with each other. During the research we found that he owned a 2000 Nissan Altima. Silver in color, and other evidence placed him in Troup County at the time of the murder,” said Troup County Captain Kelly Ellington.

Military Police took Dargan into custody before turning him over to police in North Carolina. He’s currently waiting to be brought back to Troup County from the Cumberland County Jail in North Carolina.

