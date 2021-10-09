Business Break
NEW DETAILS: State seeks to include bodycam footage of Mark Jones allegedly asking police to lie under oath
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New evidence has come forward in the case against Columbus’ embattled district attorney Mark Jones as he prepares for an arraignment Tuesday.

According to a motion filed in Superior Court this week, the document states a 10 minute conversation between Jones and a lead investigator in the death of Sara Holtrop was captured on bodycam. The evidence pertains to Jones allegedly trying to get the officer to upgrade a suspects charges from involuntary manslaughter to murder.

At the end of the conversation, the document goes on to state that Jones realizes he is being recorded and tells the officer he was just kidding around and joking.

Jones is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

