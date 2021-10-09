Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rainey-McCullers School for the Arts raises over $2K for childhood cancer

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rainey-McCullers School for the Arts raised more than $2,000 for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

This comes as 7th grader, Lexy McRae, challenged the National Junior Honor Society and called for a homeroom competition to raise funds.

McRae battled osteosarcoma and She joined an organization called “Rally” to have a homeroom competition to raise funds.

Math teacher Kelly Taylor and Lexi Mcrae talked to us about the amazing turn out.

”It’s nice to know that our kids are just selfless and they’ll give anything that they have,” said Taylor, National Honor Society Sponsor.

“It’s amazing what people and kids can do donating their allowance, their money and everything that they own to help other children that they probably don’t know but it just warms your heart,” said McRae.

Kids gave money that they had in their pockets and so did the staff in support of McRae. The school held a celebration in the auditorium this afternoon to announce the overall total.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested in homicide of pregnant woman, unborn child in Troup Co.
NEW DETAILS: Suspect arrested in homicide of pregnant woman, unborn child in Troup Co.
Man arrested on multiple felony charges including attempted murder
Columbus man arrested on multiple felony charges including attempted murder
Columbus man arrested after stolen gun, drugs found during traffic stop
Columbus man arrested after stolen gun, drugs found during traffic stop
Family mourns loss of pregnant mother fatally shot in Troup County
Man dead following shooting on Baker Plaza Dr. in Columbus
Man dead following shooting on Baker Plaza Dr. in Columbus

Latest News

Opelika Jane Doe
New images released of unidentified Opelika ‘Baby Jane Doe’
18th annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon held in Columbus
18th annual Women’s Empowerment Luncheon held in Columbus
Former Ft. Benning soldier speaking out against military sexual assault
Former Ft. Benning soldier speaking out against military sexual assault
Lee Co. Sheriff weighs in on vehicle break-ins amid recent spike
Lee Co. Sheriff weighs in on vehicle break-ins amid recent spike