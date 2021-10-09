Rainey-McCullers School for the Arts raises over $2K for childhood cancer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rainey-McCullers School for the Arts raised more than $2,000 for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

This comes as 7th grader, Lexy McRae, challenged the National Junior Honor Society and called for a homeroom competition to raise funds.

McRae battled osteosarcoma and She joined an organization called “Rally” to have a homeroom competition to raise funds.

Math teacher Kelly Taylor and Lexi Mcrae talked to us about the amazing turn out.

”It’s nice to know that our kids are just selfless and they’ll give anything that they have,” said Taylor, National Honor Society Sponsor.

“It’s amazing what people and kids can do donating their allowance, their money and everything that they own to help other children that they probably don’t know but it just warms your heart,” said McRae.

Kids gave money that they had in their pockets and so did the staff in support of McRae. The school held a celebration in the auditorium this afternoon to announce the overall total.

