Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 8

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from October 8, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.

Scores from Georgia and Alabama

  • Hardaway(47) at Kendrick(0)
  • Spencer(46) at Columbus(55)
  • Haralson County(42) at Callaway(14)
  • Macon County(54) at Schley County(38)
  • Randolph-Clay(6) at Seminole County(22)
  • Skipstone(12) at Calvary Christian(14)
  • Eufaula(12) at Carver-Montgomery(20)
  • Enterprise(49) at Smiths Station(35)
  • Prattville(21) at Central(42)
  • Park Crossing(7) at Valley(12)
  • R.E. Lee(20) at Opelika(21)
  • Horseshoe Bend(21) at LaFayette(42)
  • Lee-Scott(16) at Valiant Cross(0)
  • Edgewood(7) at Chambers Academy(49)

To vote for Play of the Week, click here.

