Sports Overtime On Demand: Week 8
October 8, 2021
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from October 8, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.
Scores from Georgia and Alabama
- Hardaway(47) at Kendrick(0)
- Spencer(46) at Columbus(55)
- Haralson County(42) at Callaway(14)
- Macon County(54) at Schley County(38)
- Randolph-Clay(6) at Seminole County(22)
- Skipstone(12) at Calvary Christian(14)
- Eufaula(12) at Carver-Montgomery(20)
- Enterprise(49) at Smiths Station(35)
- Prattville(21) at Central(42)
- Park Crossing(7) at Valley(12)
- R.E. Lee(20) at Opelika(21)
- Horseshoe Bend(21) at LaFayette(42)
- Lee-Scott(16) at Valiant Cross(0)
- Edgewood(7) at Chambers Academy(49)
