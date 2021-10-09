Warm October Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A more seasonable pattern has moved into the Valley for the rest of this long Columbus Day weekend. Temperatures during the overnight are cool enough to give the A/C a break and open up the windows. Sunday morning will begin with some patchy fog in spots giving away to mostly sunny skies, many areas will see upper 50s and low 60s giving away to low and middle 80s for the afternoon. As we head into the next week we will be above average in terms of our afternoon high temperatures as we climb into the middle and upper 80s through Thursday. In the longer range we will see a fall front approach the area at the end of the 9-Day forecast bringing in more legit autumn like weather, although check back with us on the progression of this front. As of right now the tropics are becoming less and less of a threat as the weeks go by, we will of course stay vigilant, but we are no doubt turning the corner on this hurricane season. Only one area to watch off the east coast which does not pose a threat to the Southeast. Make it a fantastic Saturday night!

