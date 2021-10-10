Business Break
Alabama man convicted in 2018 shooting death of his sister

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A jury has convicted an Alabama man in the 2018 shooting death of his sister and wounding of her boyfriend and teenaged son.

A Jefferson County jury on Friday found 46-year-old Clifford Stutson, of Birmingham, guilty of murder in the slaying of 40-year-old Dakisha Stutson.

He was also convicted of attempted murder in the shooting of the victim’s boyfriend, Antwon Tremaine Charles, and her son, 18-year-old Travon Stutson.

The deadly shooting happened in the predawn hours of July 17, 2018. The verdict carries a mandatory life without parole sentence.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Stephen Wallace has not yet set a sentencing date.

