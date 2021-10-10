Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Muscogee County Schools see 55% drop in COVID-19 cases

(Newton Classrooms)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has released the latest data of positive COVID cases in its system.

The new numbers show coronavirus cases have dropped 55% over the previous week.

For the week of October 4 – 8, the school district reports:

Students:

  • 27 positive cases (-32 from previous week)
  • 122 self-quarantine or isolation cases (-256 from previous week)

Employees:

  • 7 positive cases (-9 from previous week)
  • 8 self-quarantine or isolation cases (-8 from previous week)

The school district has nearly 31,000 students and over 3,600 school-based employees.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
JG Pkg
Mother of Akeila Ware speaks out after announcement of arrest in murder investigation
Death of 3-month-old baby in Columbus ruled a homicide
Death of 3-month-old baby in Columbus ruled a homicide
Zachery mug
Former Auburn football player, Randolph Co. School District employee arrested for sex acts with student
NEW DETAILS: State seeks to include bodycam footage of Mark Jones allegedly asking police to...
NEW DETAILS: State seeks to include bodycam footage of Mark Jones allegedly asking police to lie under oath

Latest News

The preteen is battling fatigue, recurrent fevers and even seizures after she contracted...
12-year-old still recovering from COVID-19 more than a year later
Those 18 and up with diabetes qualify for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot. ADPH recommends...
ADPH: Diabetics at higher risk of COVID hospitalizations, many qualify for booster shot
Police charging documents allege the suspect murdered his brother, a pharmacist, because he...
Man accused of killing pharmacist brother, wife over COVID-19 vaccine beliefs
RUN THE RACE: Georgia Run For The Fallen Participant Helps Other Runners Succeed
RUN THE RACE: Georgia Run For The Fallen Participant Helps Other Runners Succeed