Muscogee County Schools see 55% drop in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has released the latest data of positive COVID cases in its system.

The new numbers show coronavirus cases have dropped 55% over the previous week.

For the week of October 4 – 8, the school district reports:

Students:

27 positive cases (-32 from previous week)

122 self-quarantine or isolation cases (-256 from previous week)

Employees:

7 positive cases (-9 from previous week)

8 self-quarantine or isolation cases (-8 from previous week)

The school district has nearly 31,000 students and over 3,600 school-based employees.

