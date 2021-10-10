Muscogee County Schools see 55% drop in COVID-19 cases
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has released the latest data of positive COVID cases in its system.
The new numbers show coronavirus cases have dropped 55% over the previous week.
For the week of October 4 – 8, the school district reports:
Students:
- 27 positive cases (-32 from previous week)
- 122 self-quarantine or isolation cases (-256 from previous week)
Employees:
- 7 positive cases (-9 from previous week)
- 8 self-quarantine or isolation cases (-8 from previous week)
The school district has nearly 31,000 students and over 3,600 school-based employees.
