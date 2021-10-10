Sunshine Persists in the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Abundant sunshine stays in the forecast through the middle of next week before an approaching front brings a few clouds into the forecast. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s as low humidity stays parked overhead in the valley thanks to a building ridge of high pressure nearby. Rain chances will also stay out of the forecast until next Saturday when we could see a few showers and storms around ahead of our next big cold front. Once this front clears the valley, we will see much cooler and drier air ushering into the region while we finally feel more fall-like! By next Sunday, highs will be around the upper-70s while lows are in the upper-50s.

