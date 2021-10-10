Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

With decrease in COVID hospitalizations, EAMC reduces visitor restriction level

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ga. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Medical Center has reduced its visitor restriction level from red to yellow.

Hospital officials say the change was prompted by a significant decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a seven-day moving positivity rate of less than 10% in Lee County.

(Source: East Alabama Health)

In some cases, the number of visitors will increase from one to two per day; areas that did not allow visitation while in the red level will now allow for one visitor, according to EAMC officials.

The change takes place Monday, October 11.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
JG Pkg
Mother of Akeila Ware speaks out after announcement of arrest in murder investigation
Death of 3-month-old baby in Columbus ruled a homicide
Death of 3-month-old baby in Columbus ruled a homicide
Zachery mug
Former Auburn football player, Randolph Co. School District employee arrested for sex acts with student
NEW DETAILS: State seeks to include bodycam footage of Mark Jones allegedly asking police to...
NEW DETAILS: State seeks to include bodycam footage of Mark Jones allegedly asking police to lie under oath

Latest News

Muscogee County Schools see 55% drop in COVID-19 cases
The preteen is battling fatigue, recurrent fevers and even seizures after she contracted...
12-year-old still recovering from COVID-19 more than a year later
Those 18 and up with diabetes qualify for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot. ADPH recommends...
ADPH: Diabetics at higher risk of COVID hospitalizations, many qualify for booster shot
Police charging documents allege the suspect murdered his brother, a pharmacist, because he...
Man accused of killing pharmacist brother, wife over COVID-19 vaccine beliefs