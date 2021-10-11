Columbus Police Department helps build beds for children during Faith and Blue Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In an effort to bring attention to the number of children in Columbus who may not have beds to sleep in, the Columbus Police Department took part in the “Sleep In Heavenly Peace” bed build on Sunday, October 10.

Officers from every bureau showed up to help Crosspointe Church and Calvary Baptist Church build beds.

70 beds were built for the children sleeping on the floor in Columbus.

There were over 130 volunteers that helped with this project.

