Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus Police Department helps build beds for children during Faith and Blue Weekend

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In an effort to bring attention to the number of children in Columbus who may not have beds to sleep in, the Columbus Police Department took part in the “Sleep In Heavenly Peace” bed build on Sunday, October 10.

Officers from every bureau showed up to help Crosspointe Church and Calvary Baptist Church build beds.

70 beds were built for the children sleeping on the floor in Columbus.

There were over 130 volunteers that helped with this project.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
JG Pkg
Mother of Akeila Ware speaks out after announcement of arrest in murder investigation
Kroger's Opelika location at 2460 Enterprise Drive.
Kroger reducing hours at east Alabama, west Georgia stores
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot...
Georgia police officer gunned down during 1st shift
Zachery mug
Former Auburn football player, Randolph Co. School District employee arrested for sex acts with student

Latest News

VOTE: National Infantry Museum in running for USA Today’s Best Free Museum contest
VOTE: National Infantry Museum could win $100K grant from Historic Columbus, repair roofs on WWII Company Street
Culver’s opens new restaurant in Auburn
East Alabama, west Georgia Kroger stores hosting hiring events Wednesday
Local restaurant now open in Columbus
Local restaurant now open in Columbus