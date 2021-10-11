Business Break
COVID cases continue downward trend in Auburn City Schools

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City School District has released new data of coronavirus cases in its system.

The new numbers show COVID-19 cases are continuing a downward trend.

For the week of October 4 - 8, the school district reports:

  • 15 confirmed COVID cases among students (-2 from previous week)
  • 38 possible exposure cases among students (-15 from previous week)

The school system is seeing its lowest cases since August.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

