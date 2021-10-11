Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Culver’s opens new restaurant in Auburn

(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Auburn welcomed ButterBurgers, fresh frozen custard, and more with today’s opening of fast food chain Culver’s.

The Wisconsin-based restaurant offers everything fresh made-to-order.

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, along with member of the chamber of commerce, were in attendance to do the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We’re thankful that people are choosing Auburn, that they want to invest their time treasure and talent certainly into our community. It means a lot,” said Anna Hovey, Auburn Chamber of Commerce president, CEO.

Culver’s focuses on hospitality when working with the public; they refer to customers as guests as opposed to customers.

“The biggest thing that we have is hospitality and that’s one thing that we really focus on is because we want to take care of every guest that comes in like they are our own family,” said Ty Lewis, owner and operator.

The new restaurant is located on East University Drive, in front of Auburn Mall.

This is the chain’s second east Alabama location. A Phenix City restaurant opened in December 2019.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
JG Pkg
Mother of Akeila Ware speaks out after announcement of arrest in murder investigation
Kroger's Opelika location at 2460 Enterprise Drive.
Kroger reducing hours at east Alabama, west Georgia stores
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot...
Georgia police officer gunned down during 1st shift
Zachery mug
Former Auburn football player, Randolph Co. School District employee arrested for sex acts with student

Latest News

VOTE: National Infantry Museum in running for USA Today’s Best Free Museum contest
VOTE: National Infantry Museum could win $100K grant from Historic Columbus, repair roofs on WWII Company Street
Columbus Police Department helps build beds for children during Faith and Blue Weekend
Columbus Police Department helps build beds for children during Faith and Blue Weekend
East Alabama, west Georgia Kroger stores hosting hiring events Wednesday
Local restaurant now open in Columbus
Local restaurant now open in Columbus