Culver’s opens new restaurant in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Auburn welcomed ButterBurgers, fresh frozen custard, and more with today’s opening of fast food chain Culver’s.

The Wisconsin-based restaurant offers everything fresh made-to-order.

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, along with member of the chamber of commerce, were in attendance to do the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We’re thankful that people are choosing Auburn, that they want to invest their time treasure and talent certainly into our community. It means a lot,” said Anna Hovey, Auburn Chamber of Commerce president, CEO.

Culver’s focuses on hospitality when working with the public; they refer to customers as guests as opposed to customers.

“The biggest thing that we have is hospitality and that’s one thing that we really focus on is because we want to take care of every guest that comes in like they are our own family,” said Ty Lewis, owner and operator.

The new restaurant is located on East University Drive, in front of Auburn Mall.

This is the chain’s second east Alabama location. A Phenix City restaurant opened in December 2019.

