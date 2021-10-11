East Alabama, west Georgia Kroger stores hosting hiring events Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Kroger stores in east Alabama and west Georgia will host hiring events this Wednesday, the company announced.

The grocery chain is hiring for all positions, including store management. Company officials say they have openings that meet flexible and change-oriented people leaders wherever they are in their career journey.

“It’s an exciting time to work in grocery retail, and we are committed to offering a culture of opportunity and a career with purpose, including competitive pay, benefits and flexible schedules,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.

Kroger offers resources, benefits, and training to support and develop associates.

East Alabama and west Georgia locations:

Auburn - 300 North Dean Road

Opelika - 2460 Enterprise Drive

Lanett - 1401 South Gilmer Avenue

LaGrange - 203 Commerce Avenue Suite A

Virtual and on-site interviews will be help from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. EST. If you’re interested in applying, click here.

