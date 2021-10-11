Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

East Alabama, west Georgia Kroger stores hosting hiring events Wednesday

(Provided)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Kroger stores in east Alabama and west Georgia will host hiring events this Wednesday, the company announced.

The grocery chain is hiring for all positions, including store management. Company officials say they have openings that meet flexible and change-oriented people leaders wherever they are in their career journey.

“It’s an exciting time to work in grocery retail, and we are committed to offering a culture of opportunity and a career with purpose, including competitive pay, benefits and flexible schedules,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.

Kroger offers resources, benefits, and training to support and develop associates.

East Alabama and west Georgia locations:

  • Auburn - 300 North Dean Road
  • Opelika - 2460 Enterprise Drive
  • Lanett - 1401 South Gilmer Avenue
  • LaGrange - 203 Commerce Avenue Suite A

Virtual and on-site interviews will be help from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. EST. If you’re interested in applying, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
JG Pkg
Mother of Akeila Ware speaks out after announcement of arrest in murder investigation
Kroger's Opelika location at 2460 Enterprise Drive.
Kroger reducing hours at east Alabama, west Georgia stores
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot...
Georgia police officer gunned down during 1st shift
Zachery mug
Former Auburn football player, Randolph Co. School District employee arrested for sex acts with student

Latest News

Kroger's Opelika location at 2460 Enterprise Drive.
Kroger reducing hours at east Alabama, west Georgia stores
Columbus City Council approves purchase of uptown Synovus properties
pOpshelf is opening in the former Pier 1 Imports at Columbus Park Crossing.
Discount retailer opening new concept at Columbus Park Crossing
Dollar General has rebranded and remodeled its location at 1961 Wire Rd. in Auburn.
DG Market: Dollar General rebrands, adds fresh food at Auburn store