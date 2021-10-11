Fort Bragg soldier’s bond, court date set after fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Fort Bragg soldier’s bond and court date have both been set after fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend.

On October 5, at approximately 12:49 p.m., deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road in regards to a single vehicle accident with possible injuries. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a 4-door passenger car with a female driver unresponsive. The car appeared to have multiple bullet holes in the side of the car.

The victim, 28-year-old Akeila Ware, of LaGrange, was then transported to a Columbus hospital where she died from her injuries shortly after arrival. It was then discovered that the victim was pregnant and the unborn child was also deceased.

According to Sgt. Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was arrested and taken into custody in North Carolina on October 7.

Alonzo Dargan Jr., the father of Ware’s unborn baby, was named the suspect in the shooting. Ware was 33-weeks pregnant.

Investigators believe Ware and Dargan were driving separate cars when he shot her. Ware continued to drive for 2-3 miles before she wrecked. Investigators believe Dargan followed her in his vehicle and ran her off the road. Investigators confirm Ware and Dargan were in “some type of a relationship” and Dargan is not the father of Ware’s other children. Dargan is married to another woman.

Sergeant Smith says Dargan has not been extradited as of now.

According to Cumberland County Jail, Dargan is charged with “Fugitive from Justice-Georgia” and is being held on a $2,000,000 bond.

The Cumberland County Detention Center says his current Superior Court date is set for November 2 but if he waives his right to extradition before then, he could be brought back to Georgia sooner.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.