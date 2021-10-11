Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Fort Bragg soldier’s bond, court date set after fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend in Troup Co.

A Fort Bragg soldier’s bond and court date have both been set after fatally shooting his...
A Fort Bragg soldier’s bond and court date have both been set after fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend.(Source: Cumberland County Jail)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Fort Bragg soldier’s bond and court date have both been set after fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend.

On October 5, at approximately 12:49 p.m., deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road in regards to a single vehicle accident with possible injuries. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a 4-door passenger car with a female driver unresponsive. The car appeared to have multiple bullet holes in the side of the car.

The victim, 28-year-old Akeila Ware, of LaGrange, was then transported to a Columbus hospital where she died from her injuries shortly after arrival. It was then discovered that the victim was pregnant and the unborn child was also deceased.

According to Sgt. Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was arrested and taken into custody in North Carolina on October 7.

Alonzo Dargan Jr., the father of Ware’s unborn baby, was named the suspect in the shooting. Ware was 33-weeks pregnant.

Investigators believe Ware and Dargan were driving separate cars when he shot her. Ware continued to drive for 2-3 miles before she wrecked. Investigators believe Dargan followed her in his vehicle and ran her off the road. Investigators confirm Ware and Dargan were in “some type of a relationship” and Dargan is not the father of Ware’s other children. Dargan is married to another woman.

Sergeant Smith says Dargan has not been extradited as of now.

According to Cumberland County Jail, Dargan is charged with “Fugitive from Justice-Georgia” and is being held on a $2,000,000 bond.

The Cumberland County Detention Center says his current Superior Court date is set for November 2 but if he waives his right to extradition before then, he could be brought back to Georgia sooner.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
JG Pkg
Mother of Akeila Ware speaks out after announcement of arrest in murder investigation
Kroger's Opelika location at 2460 Enterprise Drive.
Kroger reducing hours at east Alabama, west Georgia stores
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot...
Georgia police officer gunned down during 1st shift
Zachery mug
Former Auburn football player, Randolph Co. School District employee arrested for sex acts with student

Latest News

Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shooting Columbus
VOTE: National Infantry Museum in running for USA Today’s Best Free Museum contest
VOTE: National Infantry Museum could win $100K grant from Historic Columbus, repair roofs on WWII Company Street
Culver’s opens new restaurant in Auburn
Columbus Police Department helps build beds for children during Faith and Blue Weekend
Columbus Police Department helps build beds for children during Faith and Blue Weekend