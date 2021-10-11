Last Taste of Summer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you want summer to stick around a little bit longer, it is your week coming up! Middle and upper 80s under lots of sunshine right through the end of the week across all of the Chattahoochee Valley. It will be an excellent week to get out and enjoy local events outside, or any after school activities. The next pattern change comes this weekend when a fall cold front moves in and pushes summer out and autumn in, expect 50s for low and 70s for highs heading into the following week. When I comes to any weather, this Saturday expect showers/storms scattered about as our frontal system moves in, but other than that a mainly dry pattern settles in for several days in the long range. Have a great week!

