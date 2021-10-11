LIST: Fall festivities in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re almost halfway through the month of October, and we can’t believe it! That’s only 15 days to partake in fall festivities in the Chattahoochee Valley.

October 11 - 17 : Georgia National Fair 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. | 401 Larry Walker Pkwy. Perry, Ga. | Food Vendors, Fair Rides, Farm Animals, Live Music | Home and Fine Arts | Adults $15 / Seniors $10 / Kids 10 + under - FREE

October 15 - 31 : Pumpkins at Callaway 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. | Callaway Gardens | The Enchanted Pumpkin Forest, Sunflower Lane, Mini Golf Glow, Pumpkin Tree, Pumpkin Tunnel, Pumpkin Emporium, Pumpkin Art Garden, food and drinks | Purchase tickets here

October 15 - 30 : Pope’s Haunted Farm 7:30 p.m. EST to 11:00 p.m. EST | Lee Rd 724 in Salem, Ala. | Haunted Hayride (Never Sleep Again), Haunted Barn (Don’t Breathe), Haunted Forest (The Dark Rabbit Hole) | Purchase tickets here

October 15 - 30 : Haunted Hollow, LLC 7:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. EST | 12568 Lee Road 279, Valley, Ala. | Finn’s Funeral Home, Spinal Tap and Clown Town, The Village of the Dead | All three haunts for $35

October 15 - 31 : Sleepy Hollow 7:30 p.m. - 12:55 a.m. EST | 929 Co Rd 14, Auburn, Ala. | Psycho Path, Clown Cabin, RIP Ride | $15 each attraction, $40 together

October 15 : Spooktacular Trunk or Treat 2021 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. | 400 4th St, Columbus, Ga. | Citizens of Columbus and surrounding areas can parade safely through our CCG Glow of Lights display with inflatables, and various decorated vendors giving away free candy

October 16 : Fall Festival at Old Town 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. | 8201 Veterans Parkway | Live music, food trucks, petting zoo + games

October 16 : Adventure Pups Small Businesses Fall Festival 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. | 3921 Almond Rd., Fortson, Ga. | Painting pumpkins, making scarecrows, two large fenced-in dog parks, photo opportunities | RSVP at 630-518-0307

October 16 - 31 : 2021 Fall Daze Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. | Oakhurst Farm at Jones Cross Rd. in West Point, Ga. | 4-Acre Corn Maze-Kiddie Corn Maze, Pumpkin Pickin’, Small Animal Petting Zoo, Barrel Train, Interactive Hayride through Large Animal Corral, Look-Out Tower, Cotton & Flower Patch, Honey Bee Display, and more! | Admission $10 / Military + First Responders $8 / Seniors $5

October 21 - 31 : Columbus Greater Fair Hours vary each day | 400 4th St, Columbus, Ga. | Food vendors, fair rides, games and more! | Armband prices vary day to day | Click HERE for more details.

October 23 : Uptown’s Fall Food Truck Festival 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. | Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge | Over 30 gourmet food and beer trucks | $5 online

October 24 : FPC Fall Festival 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. | 1100 First Ave., Columbus, Ga. | Trunk-or-treating, hayrides, yard games, inflatable obstacle courses, pumpkin decorating, food and drinks

October 30 : Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat Epworth United Method Church in Phenix City | 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. | Hayrides, Candy, Games, Prizes, Cupcake Walk, Trunk or Treat



