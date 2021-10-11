Business Break
Local restaurant now open in Columbus(Source: The Animal Farm)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local restaurant is now open in Columbus.

The Animal Farm, located at 105 12th Street, opened September 22.

According to The Animal Farm, the restaurant focuses on house butchered meats and seasonal local produce from local farmers.

The restaurant offers lunch and dinner - along with brunch on the weekends.

Some of the menu features items of all sorts - from cow, chicken, pork to greens - the restaurant even has a lamb burger! And the drink menu varies with red and white wines, bubbly, cocktails and beer.

The Animal Farm’s hours are listed below:

  • Tuesday - Friday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. (10 p.m. on Fridays)
  • Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Sunday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

For more on the Animal Farm, click HERE.

