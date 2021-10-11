Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shooting Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 39-year-old man is recovering after being shot overnight in Columbus.

According to police, the man was walking to his Parrish Street home after leaving a party early this morning. Police said they weren’t sure of the exact time of the shooting incident, but the call came in around 2:30 a.m.

When the man go to 8th Street and Fulton Avenue, according to police, the man heard gunshots and then realized he had been shot.

Authorities say he called 911 and remained at the scene until police arrived.

Police say he had been shot multiple times. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

