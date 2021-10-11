Business Break
Nice Columbus Day Ahead!

Radek’s Holiday Forecast
Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered immediately to half-staff until sunset on Sunday.(WITN)
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mid-October holiday will have a late summer taste to it with plenty of middle and even upper 80s for highs with bright sunshine. The mid to late week time period offers no changes to this pattern with carbon copy days of mid and upper 80s through Friday. The next pattern change may come next weekend with an advancing fall cold front that will allow for temperatures to drop into the 70s for highs and 50s for lows, more common of late October across the Valley. This is our only change of showers/storms that features Saturday as of right now as the front moves on by. Otherwise all is clear in terms of any tropical activity close to the Gulf coast, aside form a couple areas to watch in tropical Atlantic. Have a great week ahead!

