Red Cross hosting several blood drives in Muscogee, Sumter Counties amid critical shortage

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The American Red Cross says it is continuing to see a severe blood shortage that has caused blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.

Officials say there has been less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks and they are asking donors of all blood types to make an appointment as soon as possible.

According to the organization, it must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week this month to meet hospital and patient needs.

Red Cross officials say October donors will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s® Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. Those who donate between October 11 – 31 will receive a bonus $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

Appointments can be made via RedCrossBlood.org, Red Cross Blood Donor app, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Upcoming opportunities to give blood:

Muscogee County / Columbus:

  • 10/16 - 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Pkwy.
  • 10/17 - 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Pkwy.
  • 10/19 - 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Easterseals, 2515 Double Churches Road
  • 10/19 - 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Pkwy.
  • 10/20 - 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Pkwy.
  • 10/21 - 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Pkwy.
  • 10/22 - 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Pkwy.
  • 10/23 - 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Pkwy.
  • 10/24 - 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Pkwy.
  • 10/25 - 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Wynnbrook Baptist Church, 500 River Knoll Way
  • 10/26 - 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Synovus, 1124 Broadway
  • 10/26 - 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Pkwy.
  • 10/26 - 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Morningside Baptist Church, 6065 Morningside Drive
  • 10/27 - 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Pkwy.
  • 10/28 - 12:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Pkwy.
  • 10/29 - 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Pkwy.
  • 10/30 - 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Pkwy.
  • 10/31 - 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Pkwy.

Muscogee County / Midland:

  • 10/18 - 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Solid Rock Church, 6959 Warm Springs Road

Sumter County / Americus:

  • 10/22 - 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Americus First Baptist Church, 221 South Lee Street
  • 10/22 - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Americus First Baptist Church, 221 South Lee Street

