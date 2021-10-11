VOTE: National Infantry Museum could win $100K grant from Historic Columbus, repair roofs on WWII Company Street

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Cast your vote for the National Infantry Museum to win a $100,000 grant from Historic Columbus!

The grant will help repair roofs on WWII Company Street - a repair that’s been postponed due to loss of revenue from the pandemic.

Voting begins Monday, October 11, and ends on Friday, October 15. The votes will only be counted as one vote per email address - so you can vote from a work email and also a personal email!

Click HERE to vote today!

