A Warm and Dry Work Week

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Though the calendar may say October, the weather will feel more late summer-like this week as warm and dry conditions persist across the Chattahoochee Valley—quite a reprieve from the wet pattern last week! High temperatures will climb into the 80s each day under a mix of sun and clouds. Eventually, rain chances return by Saturday, though fortunately we don’t expect a washout for your weekend plans. Rain coverage will be around 30-40% for the start of the weekend as a cold front approaches the Southeast. Out ahead of the front, you can expect at least a few showers and storms at times on Saturday before a dose of much cooler and drier fall air settles in on Sunday. Highs will top out in the 70s next week with mornings crisp again in the 50s. So, some signs of fall again on the horizon!

