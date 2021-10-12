1 dead, 2 injured in multi-scene shooting in Beallwood area in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating multiple shootings in a Columbus neighborhood that left one person dead and two injured.

According to Columbus Police Chief of Staff Katina Williams, around 6:30 p.m. there were three shootings around the Beallwood area in Columbus.

One person was shot and killed near the intersection of 12th Ave. and 47th St. One person was shot at Holly Ave. and another at Gilbert Ave.

There are several active scenes and the search for a suspect is underway.

