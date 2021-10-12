1 dead, 4 injured in shooting in Beallwood in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating multiple shootings in Columbus that left one person dead and four injured.

The shooting occurred at multiple scenes in the Beallwood area of Columbus.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, five people were shot. One person has died, while 4 others have been transported to the hospital with injuries. One injured person is in critical condition in surgery and the other three were wounded.

This is an active scene and the search for a suspect is underway.

This is a developing story.

