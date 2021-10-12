Business Break
200 bikes to be donated in honor of fallen Auburn police officer

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An area motorcycle club is raising money in memory of an Auburn police officer killed in the line of duty.

The first bike made in The William Beuchner Project was gifted to Henry Beuchner, Beuchner’s three year old son, from the Gunners Law Enforcement motorcycle club .

“It really all started from a birthday present from the Gunners Motorcycle club to henry when he turned three,” said Beuchner’s widow, Sarah Beuchner.

And now they are raising money to donate custom made bikes to 200 children in honor of the ultimate sacrifice Beuchner faced in the line of duty.

“When we gave that bicycle to Henry and watching him ride around on it just kind of inspired us, ” said Gunners Law Enforcement club member, Reuben Garza.

The bikes will go to the Esparanza House for Hispanic Children, the Sheriff Girls Ranch and the Big House for Foster Kids.

Reuben Garza with the Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle club says the group has gained national support.

“From Texas, from Missouri and we also have a lot from Florida as well,” said Garza.

Officer Beuchner’s widow, Sarah, is thankful for the project. She believes the group is helping to build a legacy, that is especially important for her young child.

“We are doing everything we can to create this legacy because Henry doesn’t really know his dad and he wont get the chance to know his dad so the only way he will get to know him is through us,” said Beuchner.

In order to raise the money, the Gunners Law Enforcement motorcycle group is selling $100 tickets to win football-themed items and memorabilia later this month.

“Reach out to us we will get you a ticket and the drawing will be on October 30th,” said Garza.

For more ways to give, reach out to the Gunners Auburn Facebook page. You can donate any amount of money via reaching out through Facebook or going to the 3:23 Cigar Bar at 1673 Shug Jordan Pkwy in Auburn.

