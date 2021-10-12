Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus police chief speaks on recent arrests, community outreach

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon joined WTVM anchor Barbara Gauthier on News Leader 9 at 5:30 Monday evening.

During our bi-monthly “Chat with the Chief” segment, Blackmon discussed the several arrests made recently in local murders, community outreach efforts, and more.

View the full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
JG Pkg
Mother of Akeila Ware speaks out after announcement of arrest in murder investigation
A Fort Bragg soldier’s bond and court date have both been set after fatally shooting his...
Fort Bragg soldier’s bond, court date set after fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend in Troup Co.
Kroger's Opelika location at 2460 Enterprise Drive.
Kroger reducing hours at east Alabama, west Georgia stores
Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in overnight Columbus shooting

Latest News

(Source: AP)
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
The Georgia National Fair is back after 2020 cancellation
The Georgia National Fair is back after 2020 cancellation
Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in overnight Columbus shooting
A Fort Bragg soldier’s bond and court date have both been set after fatally shooting his...
Fort Bragg soldier’s bond, court date set after fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend in Troup Co.