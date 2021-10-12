Columbus Police Department hosts Faith and Blue food drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department partnered with Feeding The Valley, Saint James AME Church, Saint Peters Church, and Saint James Missionary Baptist Church to host the Faith and Blue food drive.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, families came and received boxes of food containing meat, fresh produce, and dry goods. Cars were lined up from St. James Street to Northstar Drive. Workers included volunteers from all the churches and the Police Department.

“Trust and togetherness that the community and police together is one we’re here together we got to do what it take to make this community what it use to be we got to bridge that gap,” said Katina Williams, Columbus Police Department Chief of Staff.

Over 200 boxes of food and supplies were given out.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.