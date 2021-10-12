Business Break
Columbus police searching for missing elderly man, last seen on Naples Dr.

Columbus police searching for missing elderly man, last seen on Naples Dr.
(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

89-year-old Eugene Brooks was last seen October 12 around 12 p.m. in the 4400 block of Naples Drive.

He was last seen wearing white and blue plaid shirt, and blue jeans. He was seen leaving home on video with a cane and a walker on foot. He suffers from severe COPD, and could possibly have undiagnosed early onset dementia.

His family reports the victim is unable to walk long distances because he needs oxygen. He did not take any O2 tanks with him.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Eugene Brooks, please call his nephew Eddie Brooks at 706-326-6511.

