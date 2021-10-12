Business Break
CVCC opens new GED site at Mother Mary Mission in Phenix City

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - More options are now available for students at Chattahoochee Valley Community College.

Today, the school announced a new GED program along with a non-traditional route for graduates.

The new site will be located at the historic campus of Mother Mary Mission on South Seale Road. The site is one of six off-campus locations. Other off-campus sites include the Chuck Roberts Activity Center and The Children & Family Connection of Russell County. Several classes are offered at a variety of times on CVCC’s campus. A virtual option is also available.

“CVCC is all about being in the community and being apart of Phenix City and Russell County we wan to be apart of the education part as well. That’s what we are here for. We are here to help individuals with themselves and when we do that, we are bettering our community,” said Darren Dean, Director of Adult Education.

In addition to these classes, CVCC offers English as a Second Language classes, and the Ready-to-Work Program, just to name a few.

Classes at the site begin October 13, and those interested can call 334-214-4849 to register.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

