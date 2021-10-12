Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Early voting begins in Georgia

From now until October 29th, Columbus residents have the chance to vote early in-person or...
From now until October 29th, Columbus residents have the chance to vote early in-person or submit their absentee ballot.(WALB (custom credit) | Source: WALB)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - From now until October 29th, Columbus residents have the chance to vote early in-person or submit their absentee ballot.

To vote in-person, simply go to the community office in the City Services Center.

Election official Khalil Nunes says the turnout has been great so far.

“Today we had 65 voters come in and we mailed out 193 absentee ballots,” said Nunes on the first day of early voting.

Voters will be deciding on a special purpose local option sales tax - or SPLOST - in this special election.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
A Fort Bragg soldier’s bond and court date have both been set after fatally shooting his...
Fort Bragg soldier’s bond, court date set after fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend in Troup Co.
Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in overnight Columbus shooting
Local restaurant now open in Columbus
Local restaurant now open in Columbus
Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game

Latest News

2nd annual tribute to Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Valley Rescue Mission in Columbus serving Thanksgiving meals outdoors due to COVID-19
Valley Rescue Mission reopens dining facilities to community
Valley Rescue Mission Women & Children's Shelter
Valley Rescue Mission opens new women and children’s shelter
Valley Rescue Mission in Columbus serving Thanksgiving meals outdoors due to COVID-19
Be a rescuer for Valley Rescue Mission