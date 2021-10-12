Early voting begins in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - From now until October 29th, Columbus residents have the chance to vote early in-person or submit their absentee ballot.

To vote in-person, simply go to the community office in the City Services Center.

Election official Khalil Nunes says the turnout has been great so far.

“Today we had 65 voters come in and we mailed out 193 absentee ballots,” said Nunes on the first day of early voting.

Voters will be deciding on a special purpose local option sales tax - or SPLOST - in this special election.

