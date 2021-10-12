Business Break
Eyeing Our Next Fall Cold Front for the Weekend

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tuesday off to a bit of a gloomy start with cloudy skies and some dense fog around, but more sunshine will break through this afternoon pushing highs back into the low to mid 80s. The warm and dry trend will continue for the rest of the work week with afternoons in the 80s and mornings in the 60s. By Saturday though, our next fall cold front heads toward the Southeast, and out ahead of it, we’ll see a brief increase in rain coverage (30-40%) for the start of the weekend. Most of us won’t see more than a tenth of an inch of rain though, so don’t worry about a washout for your weekend plans. Cooler fall air will filter in behind the front, putting us back in the 50s by Sunday morning, a trend that will carry into next week. Highs for early next week will also be comfortably in the 70s. So, though layers will still be key, at least the mornings will warrant some #SweaterWeather!

A Warm and Dry Work Week