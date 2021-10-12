Foggy Mornings, Very Warm Afternoons Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The fog was pretty thick early on Tuesday morning, and we will have another few foggy starts to get through this week, so be sure to use plenty of caution early in the morning as you’re traveling - use those low headlight beams and slow it down! Afternoons will remain warm through Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. We will remain dry through Friday, but look for a cold front to pass through on Saturday, bringing a chance of rain back to the Valley. The coverage will be pretty spotty - 20/30% - and many spots may end up staying pretty dry. This cold front will usher in the fall weather many folks have been waiting for after a warm week - look for highs in the 70s through early next week with lows in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will start to warm up a bit by the middle and end of next week with lower 80s back in the forecast with rain chances returning for NEXT Thursday.

