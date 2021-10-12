Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Funeral arrangements announced for Akeila Ware, pregnant mother fatally shot in Troup Co.

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - This week, family and friends will say their goodbyes to a pregnant woman who was shot and killed in Troup County.

Akeila Ware’s visitation is happening this Friday beginning at 5 p.m. at Lakes Dunson Robertson Funeral Home on Corporate Plaza Drive in LaGrange.

The funeral service will take place this Saturday at 11 a.m. at Louise United Methodist Church on Hines Road in LaGrange.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
A Fort Bragg soldier’s bond and court date have both been set after fatally shooting his...
Fort Bragg soldier’s bond, court date set after fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend in Troup Co.
Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in overnight Columbus shooting
Local restaurant now open in Columbus
Local restaurant now open in Columbus
Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game

Latest News

2nd annual tribute to Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
Opelika man arrested after stealing vehicle with kids inside
Mask mandate set to end in Troup County Schools
Culver’s opens new restaurant in Auburn