Funeral arrangements announced for Akeila Ware, pregnant mother fatally shot in Troup Co.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - This week, family and friends will say their goodbyes to a pregnant woman who was shot and killed in Troup County.

Akeila Ware’s visitation is happening this Friday beginning at 5 p.m. at Lakes Dunson Robertson Funeral Home on Corporate Plaza Drive in LaGrange.

The funeral service will take place this Saturday at 11 a.m. at Louise United Methodist Church on Hines Road in LaGrange.

