The Georgia National Fair is back after 2020 cancellation

PERRY, Ga. (WTVM) - In the Peach state, Georgians are having fun at the Georgia National Fair in Perry.

The Fair started on Thursday and is expected to end on October 17.

Organizers are making sure everything goes smoothly after cancelling the event last year because of covid-19.

Entertainment includes 11 free concerts from artists like 98 Degrees, the Commodores, and Clay Walker.

Plus, this year there is a new safety policy for minors.

“Any kids 16 and younger who are attempting to enter the fair after 5 p.m. they will need a legal guardian present.. At least one per, group. We’ve seen it done at other fairs around the state and the country and they’ve had success and so we’re just trying to make everything a little bit safer for everyone,” said a Georgia National Fair organizer.

This Wednesday, October 13, News Leader 9 will be live from the Georgia National Fair in Perry. Coverage will begin at noon and go on throughout the rest of the day.

