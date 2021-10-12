Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

The Georgia National Fair is back after 2020 cancellation

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Ga. (WTVM) - In the Peach state, Georgians are having fun at the Georgia National Fair in Perry.

The Fair started on Thursday and is expected to end on October 17.

Organizers are making sure everything goes smoothly after cancelling the event last year because of covid-19.

Entertainment includes 11 free concerts from artists like 98 Degrees, the Commodores, and Clay Walker.

Plus, this year there is a new safety policy for minors.

“Any kids 16 and younger who are attempting to enter the fair after 5 p.m. they will need a legal guardian present.. At least one per, group. We’ve seen it done at other fairs around the state and the country and they’ve had success and so we’re just trying to make everything a little bit safer for everyone,” said a Georgia National Fair organizer.

This Wednesday, October 13, News Leader 9 will be live from the Georgia National Fair in Perry. Coverage will begin at noon and go on throughout the rest of the day.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
JG Pkg
Mother of Akeila Ware speaks out after announcement of arrest in murder investigation
A Fort Bragg soldier’s bond and court date have both been set after fatally shooting his...
Fort Bragg soldier’s bond, court date set after fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend in Troup Co.
Kroger's Opelika location at 2460 Enterprise Drive.
Kroger reducing hours at east Alabama, west Georgia stores
Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in overnight Columbus shooting

Latest News

(Source: AP)
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
Chat w/ chief
Columbus police chief speaks on recent arrests, community outreach
Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in overnight Columbus shooting
A Fort Bragg soldier’s bond and court date have both been set after fatally shooting his...
Fort Bragg soldier’s bond, court date set after fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend in Troup Co.