Truck driver killed in Chambers County crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A LaFayette man is dead following a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Chambers County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on County Road 83, approximately five miles south of LaFayette.

Troopers say 64-year-old Larry A. Smith was fatally injured when his 2015 Volvo VNL tractor-trailer entered a curve and overturned.

ALEA says speed was a contributing factor in the crash, causing the truck’s load to shift off the roadway and overturn. Authorities also say Smith was not utilizing his seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

