Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

US Navy helicopter, human remains recovered off California

FILE - In this March 19, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Navy, an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter...
FILE - In this March 19, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Navy, an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter prepares to land on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the Pacific Ocean. The Navy declared five missing sailors dead Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, nearly a week after their helicopter, similar to the one pictured, crashed in the ocean off San Diego.(Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ian Kinkead/U.S. Navy via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The remains of five people and the wreckage of a U.S. Navy helicopter that crashed in the ocean off California have been recovered.

The Navy said Tuesday that a salvage team made the recovery on Friday and the remains have been sent to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for identification.

The MH-60S helicopter, its two pilots and three other sailors were lost in an Aug. 31 accident off San Diego.

The helicopter was operating from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln when its rotor hit the deck and the aircraft fell into the ocean.

One crew member was rescued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
A Fort Bragg soldier’s bond and court date have both been set after fatally shooting his...
Fort Bragg soldier’s bond, court date set after fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend in Troup Co.
Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in overnight Columbus shooting
Local restaurant now open in Columbus
Local restaurant now open in Columbus
Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game

Latest News

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued guidance Tuesday saying the agency would...
Federal immigration agents to end practice of worksite raids
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Columbus RiverWalk
Why Does the Riverwalk Flood So Often?
Coroner: Gabby Petito died by strangulation
Coroner: Gabby Petito died by strangulation
Kentucky Supreme Court Recap
Kentucky Supreme Court Recap