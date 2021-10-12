Vehicle car tag kiosks now available in select Publix locations in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Getting your vehicle tag renewed just got a little easier in Columbus. Now, you can get it done and do a little grocery shopping too.

The Columbus Tax Commissions Office is introducing a no line, no wait kiosk for renewing and paying your car taxes.

Instead of waiting in the long line at the the City Services Center on Macon Rd. in Columbus, you can now go Publix and use a kiosk to speed the process up.

“It’s way faster more convenient. You’ll often hear us say scan, pay, print and it’s just that,” said Tyrone Whittaker, Deputy Tax Commissioner.

Whittaker says the kiosk allow for two services.

“If you already have a vehicle registered in Georgia you can get your new decal through that machine and you can also pay some kind of interest funds you might have incurred,” said Whittaker.

This process can be done with the tap of a button. And that’s exactly what did one woman did.

“One of my church mothers actually needed her tag and she is elderly so It was more convenient for me to come over here and get it for her as opposed to having to take off work or her having to come stand in line,” said Shenika Smith, Columbus resident.

Whitaker says they purchased the kiosk in order to find more convenient ways to service the people.

“We currently offer a walk in, mail in or online service, but we wanted to make sure we pursued all avenues,” said Whittaker.

These kiosks aren’t just for residents in Muscogee County, but other surrounding counties as well.

“Macon, Troup, Sumter anyone of those counties,” Whittaker said.

However, you will need certain documents in order to use the kiosk. You’ll need a tag renewal notice, Georgia drivers license, or Georgia tag number.

While the kiosk is very convenient there is a fee of $3.95 and Smith says she’d rather pay those small fees than wait in a long line ever again.

“I came at 7 o’clock at night and was able to get my tag in five minutes, so the fee is definitely worth it,” said Smith.

As of right now, the kiosks are located at only two places in Columbus - the Publix on Macon Rd. and the Publix on Bradley Park Dr.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.