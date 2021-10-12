VOTE: Three finalists compete in public participation grant to win $100K from Historic Columbus

Business Break
VOTE: Three finalists in public participation grant to win $100K from Historic Columbus
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three local finalists are competing for a public participation grant to win a $100,000 from Historic Columbus.

The National Infantry Museum wants the grant to help repair the roofs of the authentic 1940s buildings on World War II Company Street.

The National Infantry Museum calls this area, ”a trip back in time” and is the site of youth camps, weddings, reunions.

The second finalist in the participation grant is the Wynn House.

The Wynn House has been a finalist three different times and desperately needs the funds.

The Wynn House held an open house Tuesday, October 12 from 4 - 6 p.m. The venue plays an important role in this community and delivers valuable programs to help Girls Inc. The grant would fund updating and renovating the two upstairs bathrooms.

The third finalist - Fourth Street Towers - has a long-standing history in the community.

It was one of the first community housing development organizations in Columbus. The historic property is located within the boundaries of the Columbus Historic District.

They are in current need of renovations and repairs.

To vote for a finalist, click HERE. Voting continues to October 15.

