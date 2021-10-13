Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia, Alabama gas prices skyrocket, up more than $1 per gallon from a year ago

(WHSV)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More and more people are feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to soar across the Chattahoochee Valley.

According to AAA, the price of regular unleaded gas in Georgia and Alabama is up more than $1 more than this time last year.

(Source: AAA)

There may not be any immediate relief at the pump as experts expect fuel prices to continue to rise.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in multi-scene shooting in Beallwood area in Columbus
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-scene shooting in Beallwood area in Columbus
Gas outage in the Chattahoochee Valley caused by pipeline leak
Gas outage in the Chattahoochee Valley caused by pipeline leak
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
Opelika man arrested after stealing vehicle with kids inside
Opelika man arrested after stealing vehicle with kids inside
Funeral arrangements announced for Akeila Ware, pregnant mother fatally shot in Troup Co.

Latest News

Auburn recycling collection delayed for ‘near future’
Columbus mom, daughter receive patent for SlumberPods, blackout sleep pods for babies
Columbus mom, daughter receive patent for SlumberPods, blackout sleep pods for babies
Columbus mom, daughter receive patent for SlumberPods, blackout sleep pods for babies
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-scene shooting in Beallwood area in Columbus
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-scene shooting in Beallwood area in Columbus