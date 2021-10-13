Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn recycling collection delayed for ‘near future’

(Source: City of Auburn)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has announced recycling pickup will be delayed for the ‘near future’ for some customers due to equipment and supply-chain issues related to the availability of components needed.

City officials are asking customers to put their cart out to their regular collection day and leave it out the following day if it hasn’t been collected.

The city says crews are working to reach all customers are quickly as possible.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 2 injured in multi-scene shooting in Beallwood area in Columbus
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-scene shooting in Beallwood area in Columbus
Gas outage in the Chattahoochee Valley caused by pipeline leak
Gas outage in the Chattahoochee Valley caused by pipeline leak
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
1 dead, suspect arrested in overnight shooting in Hurtsboro
Opelika man arrested after stealing vehicle with kids inside
Opelika man arrested after stealing vehicle with kids inside
Funeral arrangements announced for Akeila Ware, pregnant mother fatally shot in Troup Co.

Latest News

Columbus mom, daughter receive patent for SlumberPods, blackout sleep pods for babies
Columbus mom, daughter receive patent for SlumberPods, blackout sleep pods for babies
Columbus mom, daughter receive patent for SlumberPods, blackout sleep pods for babies
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-scene shooting in Beallwood area in Columbus
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-scene shooting in Beallwood area in Columbus
Coroner identifies man killed in Columbus triple shooting