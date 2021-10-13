Business Break
City of Auburn announces household hazardous waste collection event

(Source: City of Auburn)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has announced its next household hazardous waste collection event.

The city’s environmental services department will host the biannual event in just ten days.

During the event, the department will receive hazardous waste that is not accepted in regular garbage and trash collection. Officials say computers and other electronics will be accepted as well as paper documents for secure shredding on-site. They will take in up to 20 pounds of material per household for disposal at no charge.

Residents of Auburn are invited to drop off materials at the Environmental Services Complex, located at 365-A North Donahue Drive, on Saturday, October 23 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

If you plan to participate in the event, you should register ahead of time by filling out the form.

On the day of the event, city officials say participants should load the materials they wish to drop off in the trunk or rear of their vehicle. You are asked to stay in your vehicle and leave windows rolled up until instructed to do otherwise.

Participation is exclusive to Auburn residents, and proof of residency can be shown by bringing a recent water bill. A list of acceptable materials is can be found here.

