Columbus mom, daughter receive patent for SlumberPods, blackout sleep pods for babies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An idea that put a Columbus mom and daughter on the hit TV show, Shark Tank, where they got a deal, has now hit the next level.

Katy Mallory and her mother, Lou Childs, presented their product, Slumber Pod, to the “Sharks” a couple years ago. Tuesday, it was announced that they got a utility patent in the category of “crib accessory” for their blackout privacy sleep pods for babies and toddlers.

The duo invented the product after Katy’s 1-year-old daughter couldn’t sleep due to too much light entering the room. The SlumberPod is breathable and goes over a travel crib or a toddler mattress.

“It’s been so rewarding to hear from parent on Instagram via private messages or on Facebook or even via email that our product has made a big difference in their lives,” said Katy Mallory, co-inventor. “People feel like they’re liberated to travel or even share a room if they have family visiting and they don’t have to worry anymore.”

Mallory says the experience of being on Shark Tank was surreal. The local entrepreneurs say the SlumberPod has helped more than 125,000 families travel or room-share with less stress and more rest.

Their new patent status helps protect the integrity of their design and safety features.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.