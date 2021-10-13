Columbus Regional Tennis Association hosts breast cancer awareness fundraiser

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Regional Tennis Association hosted a fundraiser today in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event was held at Cooper Creek Park and the proceeds will be donated to Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Elena Amos Breast Cancer Center. They will use the money to buy a third 3D mammography machine.

Experts says 1 in 8 women, or 12% of women, are diagnosed with breast cancer, and getting help early can save your life.

“Early detection helps save lives. So -- 3.8 million survivors exist today because of early detection,” said Dr. Andrea Nicole Cole, Medical Director, Piedmont Elena Amos Breast Cancer Center.

Dr. Cole says about 280,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. She also says of those 280,000, 40,000 will die of breast cancer. However, men can also get breast cancer as well.

With that in mind, Dr. Cole says not to wait to get help because doing so can cause breast cancer to quadruple in size.

